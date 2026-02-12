Kuwait has issued a new tranche of bonds for local banks valued at KWD150 million ($495 million), following last week’s issuance for a similar amount.

The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK), acting on behalf of the finance ministry, issued the three-year treasury bonds and Tawarruq (shariah-compliant) bonds on Wednesday at a rate of 3.625%.

On February 4, the central bank issued a similar-sized tranche at the same yield, marking the first domestic issuance of 2026.

The latest issuance brings total domestic debt raised in the current FY25/26 to KWD2.5 billion.

“Adding this to KWD3.46 billion in international issuances, the Finance Ministry raised a total of KWD5.96 billion. This means the Ministry is nearing its target to cover a budgeted KWD6.3 billion fiscal deficit during the current fiscal year,” said Mohamed Abu Basha, Head of Macroeconomic Analysis at EFG Hermes.

Kuwait issued a new debt law in March 2025 aimed at trimming the deficit. The draft budget for 2026–2027 forecasts a deficit of about KWD9.8 billion, nearly 55% above the current fiscal year’s shortfall, as lower global oil prices weigh on revenues.

In December, the IMF revised its estimate of Kuwait’s finances and projected a widened budget deficit of KWD6.31 billion for 2025–26, equivalent to nearly 12% of GDP.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com