Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) has announced that it has laid the foundation stone for the ‘Hexagon’ Data Centre on a 30 million sq ft area in Riyadh, thus marking the official start of construction of the key facility.

Designed to the highest international standards, the centre will provide maximum availability, security, and operational readiness for government data centres, said a statement from SDAIA.

Classified as Tier IV and holding the highest data centre rating by the global Uptime Institute, the facility, on completion, with a total capacity of 480 megawatts, will be the world’s largest government data centre by MW capacity.

It will meet the growing needs of government entities and support the increasing reliance on electronic services. The project will contribute to strengthening the national economy and reinforce the Kingdom’s position as a key player in the future of the global digital economy, it stated.

The foundation laying ceremony was attended by senior officials from various government entities who were received at the venue by President of SDAIA Dr Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi and other SDAIA officials.

The event kicked off with an introductory presentation delivered by Dr Issam bin Abdullah Alwagait, the Director of the National Information Center at SDAIA.

He outlined the project’s details, technical and engineering specifications, and the operational architecture ensuring the highest levels of readiness and availability.

He also reviewed the international accreditations obtained for the center’s solutions and engineering design in line with recognised global standards.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Alghamdi said the landmark national project comes as part of the continued support of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of SDAIA’s Board of Directors.

“This support enables the Authority, as the kingdom’s competent body for data - including big data - and artificial intelligence and the national reference for their regulation, development and use to contribute to advancing the Kingdom toward leadership among data- and AI-driven economies.

“The kingdom will continue to strengthen its presence in advanced technologies with the ongoing support of HRH the Crown Prince,” he added.

According to him, SDAIA will pursue pioneering projects that reflect its ambitious path toward building an integrated digital ecosystem, strengthening national enablers in data and artificial intelligence, and developing world-class technical infrastructure that enhances the competitiveness of the national economy and attracts investment.

This aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives of building a sustainable knowledge-based economy and achieving global leadership in advanced technologies, he added.

