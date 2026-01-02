RIYADH -The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced that its decision for the mandatory electronic transfer of salaries for all domestic workers by their employers came into effect on Thursday, Jan. 1.

The electronic salary transfer service through the Musaned platform documents wage payments via approved banks and digital wallets. The ministry said that this initiative marks a significant step toward safeguarding the salary-related rights of domestic workers and enhancing transparency in the contractual relationship between employers and their domestic workers.

The fifth and final phase of the electronic wage transfers will cover all types of domestic workers and applicable mandatorily to all employers without exception.

The first phase of salary transfers through the official channels, which began on July 1, 2024, was applicable to domestic workers arriving in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

The second phase, launched in January 2025, covered employers with four or more domestic workers, while the third phase, initiated in July 2025, focused on those with three or more domestic help.

The fourth phase, which targets employers with two or more domestic workers, came into effect from Oct. 1, 2025.

The ministry stated that this measure is part of its ongoing efforts to regulate the labor market and improve digital services for beneficiaries.

This initiative aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to increase market efficiency, enhance the work environment, and promote fairness and stability in contractual relationships.

