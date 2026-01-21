RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has identified several violations that led to legal action against 17 recruitment offices as part of its efforts to regulate the sector and protect stakeholder rights during the fourth quarter of 2025.

According to the results of Q4 2025 inspections of recruitment offices and companies, released by the ministry, six recruitment offices were suspended immediately and 11 had their licenses revoked for failing to rectify issues within the grace period. Violations included breaches of recruitment rules, delays in refunding dues, and unresolved complaints.

This measure is part of the ministry's strategy to enhance labor market compliance and service efficiency, promoting a transparent and organized work environment.

The ministry will continue to monitor recruitment offices and apply penalties as needed. It urged beneficiaries to use the Musaned platform, which enables electronic contracting with accredited providers and offers tools for evaluation and complaint tracking.

Violations can be reported through the unified number 920002866 or the Musaned app.

