KUWAIT CITY - The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) has upgraded its exit permit service by introducing a multiple-trip option aimed at simplifying procedures for both employers and employees.

In an official statement issued on Thursday, PAM explained that the new feature allows users to obtain exit permits that are valid for a specified period, replacing the previous single-trip limitation, thereby significantly streamlining and accelerating the process.

The service can be accessed through the official platforms, either via the As’hal Companies/Manpower portal or the Sahel Business/Individuals application. Both employers and employees can also print the exit permit form whenever needed.

The upgrade offers several advantages, such as saving time and effort, speeding up transaction processing, and supporting the digital transformation of government services.

In parallel, PAM introduced a “Pre-Approval of Exit Permit” service, which allows employers, via an authorized signatory, to grant automatic prior approval for exit permits, thus removing the need to approve each request individually.

The pre-approval service offers full flexibility and enables employers to apply it to a single employee, a selected group, or all employees under a specific license or file, with the option to exclude certain individuals through an exception system.

With this system, exit permits are issued automatically once an employee applies, thus significantly reducing processing time. Employers also retain full control, with the ability to revoke or cancel pre-approval at any time.

