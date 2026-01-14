RIYADH — The National Center for Non-Profit Sector has taken punitive measures against several erring non-profit organizations across Saudi Arabia.

The measures include dismissal of the board of directors of one non-profit organization, revocation of licenses of three organizations and investigations into charges against 89 organizations.

The center referred 28 non-profit organizations to the competent authorities for violating relevant regulations and bylaws. It has served warnings to436 non-profit organizations and 53 non-profit institutions during the last months of November and December. It handled 97 reports of violations related to fundraising regulations.

The center held 89 investigative sessions, heard testimonies, and referred 28 entities to the competent authorities for violating relevant regulations and bylaws.

The center reiterated the importance of individuals and non-profit organizations adhering to the regulations, bylaws, guidelines, and procedures governing the non-profit sector.

Regarding the latest developments in the sector's growth, the center reported the registration of 228 non-profit associations, 29 non-profit foundations, and 63 family funds across various priority areas in different regions of the Kingdom.

This brings the total number of registered non-profit organizations in the Kingdom to 7,291 by the end of December 2025. The center also issued 1,161 licenses for fundraising activities.

