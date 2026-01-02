RIYADH - A total of 116 government employees were arrested in connection with corruption charges during the last month of December. Some of the arrested suspects were released on bail.

The arrests were made following inspection campaign carried out by the officials of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha).

The authority officials conducted 1440 inspection raids that resulted in investigating charges of bribery and abuse of power against 466 suspects, including employees from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, Ministry of Education, and Ministry of Health.

Nazaha is working to complete the necessary legal procedures to refer those involved in the cases to the judiciary.

The authority urged everyone to report any suspected financial or administrative corruption through its official channels, including the toll-free number 980 or its website.

