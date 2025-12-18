RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) announced that national address is mandatory for serving parcel shipments by delivery companies effective from 1 January 2026.

The authority urged individuals and businesses to provide their national addresses before the upcoming enforcement of a decision requiring all parcel delivery companies to refuse shipments that do not include a national address.

The TGA stated that this measure is a strategic step that supports the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and demonstrates the authority’s commitment to developing a sustainable parcel delivery sector by enhancing location accuracy and service efficiency, improving delivery accuracy, logistics efficiency, spurring e-commerce growth, enhancing government services and enabling entities to better serve beneficiaries.

Individuals can obtain their national address through the National Address platform, Absher, Tawakkalna, Sehhaty, and SPL.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).