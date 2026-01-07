Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), the world’s largest aluminium smelter on one site, has delivered a historic production record of 1,623,139 metric tonnes in 2025 (versus 1,622,261 metric tonnes in 2024), exceeding its annual target despite the challenges posed by an industrial fire earlier in late 2025.

This achievement underscores Alba’s resilience, disciplined operations and commitment to sustainable growth, said Alba in its statement.

In addition, the company concluded 2025 with over 42 million work hours without a Lost Time Injury (LTI), marking an unprecedented two consecutive years of LTI-free operations - a first in the company’s five-decade history.

Commended the employees and contractors for their dedication, CEO Ali Al Baqali said: "This record is more than a production figure; it reflects our ability to overcome adversity and set new benchmarks in both operational performance and safety."

"We’ll build on this success, push our performance further, and continue to unlock the full potential of our people and operations," stated Al Baqali.

"I’m also proud and grateful to everyone who contributed to making 2025 a truly historic year for Alba," he added.

