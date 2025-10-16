MUSCAT: UK-based Knights Bay Minerals (KBM) has reported significant progress in its nickel exploration campaign at Block 21 in Oman, as the company edges closer to establishing the Sultanate of Oman’s first nickel pilot plant. The update marks a major step towards defining a code-compliant mineral resource and advancing Oman’s ambitions to develop its strategic minerals sector.

Despite harsh summer conditions, KBM’s geology team has completed 12 diamond (HQ) boreholes within a systematic 100m x 100m drilling grid as part of a 33-hole programme at the Central Saaqa area. The work aims to accurately define and measure a JORC- or NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource for the laterite-hosted nickel deposit. The average ore body thickness recorded so far is 29.4 metres, with an upper lateritic layer of about 11 metres.

According to the company, these observations support previous estimates of around 79 million tonnes of code-compliant resources. Once the new drilling data are fully incorporated, KBM expects to increase its measured and indicated resources to approximately 107.3 million tonnes by the end of 2024. A total of 103 samples have already been submitted for assay, with more than 200 core samples currently prepared for analytical testing.

Preliminary results have been encouraging. Twelve earlier grab samples of magnetically altered lateritic sediment returned average grades of 0.88% nickel, 40% iron, 440 parts per million cobalt and 2% chromium — all above KBM’s internal cut-off grade of 0.7% nickel. The company has also noted high magnesium levels, consistent with expectations for the region’s geology.

“While there may be some weathering effects influencing grades near surface, these results continue to validate our model for a large-scale, high-grade nickel laterite system in Oman”, KBM stated.

The company is simultaneously conducting beneficiation and refining test work with international laboratories, including SGS and ERIEZ, to optimise ore recovery and processing methods. Initial magnetic separation tests produced results that were “too strong”, prompting the company to recalibrate its equipment to lower magnetic forces between 600 and 800 gauss.

In a separate round of test work, nine composite samples from across Block 21 — including Shannah, Ibra, East Ibra and Central Saaqa — achieved direct nickel recoveries of between 90% and 95%, except for one altered magnetic lateritic sample, which recorded around 45%. KBM described the outcomes as “outstanding”, reinforcing confidence in the metallurgical potential of Omani laterites.

The next stage of the project involves sending a 25-tonne bulk sample for pilot-scale refining, which is expected to produce approximately 250 kilogrammes of mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) or metal, depending on the availability of an electrowinning circuit.

If successful, the pilot project would pave the way for a commercial-scale facility — potentially positioning Oman as a future player in the regional nickel value chain, amidst growing global demand for battery minerals.

Knights Bay Minerals first commenced exploratory drilling at Block 21 in 2023, following its acquisition of rights over the 1,200-square-kilometre concession. The project aligns with Oman’s national strategy to diversify its economy through the sustainable development of its mining and minerals industries, particularly in critical minerals such as nickel, cobalt and chromium.

