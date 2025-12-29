RIYADH — The 12th session of the Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee concluded in Riyadh with the signing of five agreements, memoranda of understanding (MoUs), and executive programs aimed at strengthening economic integration, particularly in the sectors of customs, mining, postal services, and media.

These include an agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters, a MoU on cooperation in the mineral resources sector, and another in the postal sector. A MoU was also signed on cooperation in radio and television broadcasting, in addition to an executive program for cooperation and news exchange between the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) and Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP).

The committee meeting was co-chaired by Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef and Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Abdelhafidh, with broad participation from government representatives from both countries.

Meetings of the session, hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, reviewed tracks of bilateral cooperation and partnership priorities in trade and investment, development, renewable energy, industry and mining, as well as transport and logistics, digital transformation and postal services, tourism, culture, and media. Discussions also covered consular, security, and judicial affairs, in addition to Hajj and Umrah and Islamic affairs.

At the level of economic and trade cooperation, the committee meetings called for completing the implementation of agreed initiatives to boost trade exchange and activate the role of the Joint Business Council, while expanding mutual recognition of product conformity certificates.

The meetings also commended the positive outcomes of the third meeting of the Joint Working Group for Trade Cooperation, held in Tunisia in July 2025, which led to a notable 38 percent increase in trade volume by September 2025 compared to the same period the previous year.

During the session, representatives of government sectors from both sides reviewed cooperation in priority economic sectors and existing and future joint development projects, and their direct impact on supporting economic and social development in both countries.

Both sides also underscored the importance of maximizing the benefits of mutual investments in vital sectors, particularly high-value sectors, to support knowledge transfer, localization of expertise, and the creation of quality opportunities for sustainable development.

Moreover, the committee approved the minutes of its 12th session, which included 100 cooperation items covering 15 areas across several strategic sectors, notably energy, industry, mining, justice, transport and logistics, aviation, and human resource development, to consolidate economic integration and strengthen the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.



Within the framework of sustaining joint action, both sides agreed to continue holding the committee on a biennial basis, alternating between the two countries. The two secretariats will follow up on the implementation of recommendations and address any related challenges through two periodic meetings each year.



Additionally, both parties expressed their aspiration to hold the 13th session of the committee in Tunisia at a date to be determined later through diplomatic channels.

