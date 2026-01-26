RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports recorded a significant increase of 20.7 percent during November 2025 compared to the same month in 2024. It was revealed in the report of the international merchandise trade for November 2025, released on Sunday by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The authority explained that national non-oil exports, excluding re-exports, posted a growth of 4.7 percent while re-exported goods recorded a substantial increase of 53.1 percent. This was driven by a surge in exports of machinery, electrical equipment, and their parts by 81.9 percent which represents 51.5 percent of total re-exports.

The report indicated that total merchandise exports increased by 10 percent compared to November 2024, while petroleum exports rose by 5.4 percent. Conversely, the share of petroleum exports in total exports decreased from 70.1 percent in November 2024 to 67.2 percent in November 2025. Regarding imports, a slight decrease of 0.2 percent was recorded during November 2025 compared to the same period of the previous year. Consequently, the merchandise trade surplus increased by 70.2 percent compared to November 2024.

Concerning the ratio of non-petroleum exports to imports, the report explained that it rose to 42.2 percent in November 2025, compared to 34.9 percent in November 2024, due to the increase in non-petroleum exports and the decrease in imports during the same period.

The GASTAT noted that machinery, electrical appliances, equipment, and their parts are among the most important non-oil export commodities, constituting 24.2 percent of total non-oil exports and increasing by 81.5 percent compared to November 2024. This was followed by chemical industry products, which represented 20.3 percent of total non-oil exports and increased by 0.5 percent.

On the import side, machinery, electrical appliances, equipment, and their parts topped the list of imported goods, representing 30.7 percent of total imports and increasing by 8.6 percent. This was followed by transport equipment and its parts, which represented 14.4 percent of total imports, with an increase of 2.2 percent.

Regarding trade partners, the GASTAT stated that China is the Kingdom's main trading partner in goods, accounting for 13.5 percent of total exports in November 2025. The UAE followed with 11.7 percent, and Japan with 9.9 percent. India, South Korea, the United States, Egypt, Singapore, Bahrain, and Poland were also among the top 10 export destinations, collectively accounting for 71.4 percent of total exports.

In terms of imports, China ranked first, representing 26.7 percent of total merchandise imports, followed by the United States with 10.2 percent, and the UAE with 6.2 percent. The top 10 importing countries also included Germany, Japan, India, Italy, France, Switzerland, and Egypt, collectively accounting for 68.6 percent of total imports.

Regarding customs entry points, the authority reported that King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam is one of the most important ports of entry for imports, accounting for 22.8 percent of total imports in November 2025. This was followed by Jeddah Islamic Port at 22.6 percent, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh at 17 percent, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah at 11.9 percent, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam at 5.7 percent. These five ports collectively accounted for 80 percent of the Kingdom's total merchandise imports.

Regarding non-oil exports, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah topped the list of entry points, accounting for 17.2 percent of total non-oil exports, followed by Jeddah Islamic Port at 10.9 percent, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh at 10.8 percent, King Fahd Industrial Port in Jubail at 10.8 percent, and Ras Al-Khair Port at 8.1 percent. These five entry points constituted 57.8 percent of the Kingdom's total non-oil merchandise exports.

