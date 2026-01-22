RIYADH — The Saudi-US Trade and Investment Council concluded its ninth meeting in Riyadh on Wednesday, with participation from 20 entities representing both countries.

The meeting reviewed 31 joint and national initiatives across multiple sectors, aimed at advancing Saudi Arabia’s economic and trade objectives under Vision 2030.

The council sought to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation by reviewing trade and investment policies, addressing challenges, and facilitating technical dialogue among relevant stakeholders.

It also focused on enhancing trade and investment frameworks, removing technical and regulatory barriers, promoting collaboration in health, plant health, and agricultural products, reinforcing intellectual property protection, and fostering digital trade, innovation, and emerging technologies.

