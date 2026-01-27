JEDDAH — The centuries-old historic ties and strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and India were showcased with splendor and enthusiasm at a vibrant ceremony commemorating India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations in Jeddah on Monday evening.

The event was graced by Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Makkah Region Fareed bin Saad Al-Shehri as the Chief Guest, while Executive Director General of Jeddah Islamic Port Capt. Salim Ali Al-Mihwari attended as the Guest of Honor. The reception was hosted by Indian Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri and his spouse Fahmina Khatoon at the Park Hyatt Hotel.

Consuls General from nearly 40 countries joined the festivities, alongside diplomats from several nations. Indian Consulate officials, community leaders, media professionals, senior executives, and prominent business leaders from the western region of Saudi Arabia were also in attendance. In a meaningful departure from tradition, the Consul General and the Chief Guest jointly led a symbolic ceremony of watering plants instead of the customary cake-cutting, reaffirming their shared commitment to sustainability and the protection of the planet.

Addressing the gathering, Indian Consul General Suri underscored the elevated strategic partnership and robust people-to-people ties binding the two great nations. “This evening offers an opportunity to reflect on the steadily expanding Saudi-India partnership, founded on trust, shared strategic interests, and deepening cooperation across multiple sectors. The future of India–Saudi Arabia relations rests on solid foundations of strong political will, expanding economic complementarities, and deep-rooted people-to-people ties,” he said, emphasizing that “our partnership is well positioned to scale new heights.”

The Consul General reiterated that economic engagement remains the cornerstone of bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia. He highlighted the proactive role played by the Consulate General in strengthening ties at the regional level. “Over the past year, the Consulate has actively deepened engagement across the western region, holding meetings with emirs, governors, mayors, senior officials, and business leaders to open new avenues of cooperation in trade, investment, culture, community welfare, and other areas of mutual interest. We look forward to broader collaboration to achieve a lasting economic partnership, cultural diplomacy, and enhanced people-to-people relations,” he added.

The evening was enlivened by mesmerizing Indian cultural performances. Indian students presented classical dance forms Bharatanatyam and Kathak, choreographed by Pushpa Suresh, followed by a soulful musical performance by Shifana Shaji and her team. The event also featured a special screening of the acclaimed Indian film Tantra.

Earlier in the day, Consul General Suri unfurled the Indian National Flag at celebrations held at the premises of the Consulate General of India, with enthusiastic participation from members of the Indian community across the western region of Saudi Arabia. Patriotic cultural performances by students of the International Indian School, Jeddah, captivated the audience. The celebrations concluded with a special exhibition of Indian cuisine organized by the Indian community, showcasing the diversity and richness of India’s culinary heritage.

