RIYADH - Saudi Arabia’s trade balance recorded a surplus of SR22.3 billion during November 2025, achieving an annual growth rate of 70.2 percent. This records an increase of SR9.2 billion compared to the same period in 2024, when the surplus reached SR 13.1 billion, according to the data from the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) in its international trade bulletin for November.

The data showed that the trade balance grew by 5.2 percent month-on-month, amounting to SR1.1 billion, compared to October of the same year when the surplus reached approximately SR21.3 billion.

The Kingdom's total international trade volume during November reached approximately SR177.1 billion, with a break up of merchandise exports valued at SR99.7 billion and imports at SR77.4 billion.

Non-oil national exports recorded approximately SR18.9 billion, constituting 19 percent of total merchandise exports, achieving annual growth of 4.7 percent, an increase of SR851 million, compared to SR18.1 billion during the same period in 2024.

Petroleum exports reached a value of over SR67 billion, representing 67.2 percent of total merchandise exports, reflecting an annual growth rate of 5.4 percent, or more than SR3 billion, compared to SR63.6 billion during the same period last year.

Re-exports also saw a significant increase, reaching SR13.7 billion, a year-on-year growth rate of 53.1 percent, representing 13.8 percent of total merchandise exports, compared to SR8.9 billion during the same period last year.

Regarding trading partners, Asian countries topped the list of importers from the Kingdom, accounting for 75.2 percent of imports, valued at SR 74.9 billion. Asian countries were followed by European countries with 9.7 percent (SR 9.7 billion), and then American countries with 7.5 percent (SR 7.5 billion). China maintained its position as the leading importer of Saudi exports, representing 13.5 percent (SR13.5 billion).

As for non-oil exports, including re-exports, these passed through 31 land, sea, and air customs ports, with a total value of SR 32.7 billion. King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah emerged topper with SR 5.6 billion, followed by Jeddah Islamic Port with SR 3.6 billion, the GASTAT data pointed out.

