RIYADH — Theoverall annual unemployment rate among the Saudi population, including Saudis and non-Saudis, recorded a decrease of 3.4 percent by the end of the third quarter of 2025.

This figure marks a decrease of 0.3 percentage points compared to the same period in 2024. This indicator reflects the positive impact of employment programs and the empowerment of national talent, according to the statistical report released on Monday by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The labor force participation rate for the total population reached 66.9 percent, an annual increase of 0.3 percentage points, reflecting the expansion of the economic activity base. The unemployment rate among Saudis reached 7.5 percent, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points annually, confirming continued improvement over the medium term, despite a 0.7 percentage point increase in the quarterly unemployment rate.

In terms of gender, there has been an increase in the participation of Saudi males in the workforce to 64.3 percent, reflecting stable demand for national labor, while Saudi women continued their active presence in the labor market, with participation levels reflecting the expansion and diversification of job options.

In the youth category, ranging between 15 and 24 years of age, data revealed high labor force participation rates for both young Saudi men and women, a positive indicator of a growing desire to enter the job market and gain early experience, supported by training and qualification programs and the linking of education to employment.

The survey results showed significant activity among unemployed Saudis in their job search, with an average of four active search methods per job seeker. Direct applications to employers were the most common (73.3 percent), followed by using the national Jadarat platform (59.4 percent), and then updating resumes through business platforms (50.5 percent), reflecting a growing awareness of modern recruitment tools.

The indicators also showed high flexibility among job seekers, as 95.3 percent of unemployed Saudis reported their willingness to work in the private sector, while large percentages expressed their acceptance of full working hours and commuting up to an hour a day, which enhances the chances of matching supply and demand in the labor market.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).