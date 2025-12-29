Muscat: The Environment Authority of the Sultanate of Oman has announced the implementation of the fourth phase of its nationwide initiative to ban plastic shopping bags, set to take effect on January 1, 2026. This move is part of Decision No. (2024/8), aimed at reducing plastic pollution and promoting sustainable practices across various industries.

The upcoming phase will extend the ban to a wide range of commercial sectors, including:

- Date vendors

- Drinking water and water pump sellers

- Automotive pump sales and repair shops

- Modern irrigation system retailers

- Plant nurseries and agricultural supply stores

- Pet shops and stores selling birds, fish, and related food products

- Construction and building material outlets

- Sellers of animal feed, grains, pesticides, and agricultural chemicals

- Ice cream, corn, sweets, and nut vendors

- Juice shops and traditional food stalls (e.g., mashakeek vendors)

- Mills and honey sellers

The Environment Authority emphasised that this step reflects Oman’s commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible consumption. Businesses operating in the affected sectors are encouraged to transition to eco-friendly alternatives ahead of the deadline.

