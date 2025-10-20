MUSCAT: Belgian cleantech startup Sirona Technologies has announced the commissioning of its first Direct Air Capture (DAC) unit as part of Project Moringa — a landmark initiative aimed at capturing and sequestering planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO₂) from the atmosphere.

Co-located at sites in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Project Moringa focuses on deploying Sirona’s solar-powered DAC units to capture and permanently store CO₂ through mineralisation in peridotite rock, found in abundance across both countries. This natural process locks CO₂ safely and permanently into stone, the Brussels-headquartered firm said in a statement.

“After months of intense work, Project Moringa is now taking shape in the Middle East. This is our most advanced site yet”, Sirona Technologies said.

Project Moringa employs Sirona’s solid-sorbent, temperature-vacuum swing adsorption (TVSA) DAC modules powered by abundant regional solar energy. The captured CO₂ is then directed into in-situ mineralisation within peridotite formations for permanent, verifiable storage.

“We are now commissioning our initial 300-tonne-per-year unit to validate our technology under real-world conditions — an important first step towards scaling up to 1,800 tonnes per year in 2026. This project will demonstrate how rapidly we can scale using our modular, plug-and-play technology. It marks a major milestone as we prepare to deliver our first certified CO₂ removal credits”, the company added.

Designed as container-style modular systems, Project Moringa allows Sirona’s DAC units to be expanded incrementally, enabling mass production and rapid deployment. They are well suited to regions with high solar potential and favourable geology, such as Oman and the UAE, the company noted.

Sirona’s selection of Oman underscores the Sultanate of Oman’s growing reputation as a global test bed for permanent CO₂ mineralisation, given its extensive peridotite formations.

Already forging ahead in this field is Omani climate-tech pioneer 44.01, whose pilot projects across Oman and the UAE have earned multiple prestigious international awards for carbon mineralisation. By dissolving CO₂ in water and injecting it into peridotite formations, 44.01’s pilots have successfully converted the gas into stable carbonate minerals. The technology enables CO₂ from industrial or other sources to be permanently mineralised in rock, generating carbon credits for participating stakeholders.

Decarbonisation through carbon capture and storage (CCS) is among several pathways being actively pursued by key players in support of Oman’s Net Zero journey. The Ministry of Energy and Minerals is currently developing Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) and Blue Hydrogen regulations and policies in collaboration with sector stakeholders.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

