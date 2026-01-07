AlBawani, a diversified Saudi industrial conglomerate, has announced that it has been appointed as the main contractor for the Hexagon Data Center, a landmark project which is set to become the world’s largest government data centre with a massive 480MW capacity.

Spanning more than 30 million sq ft area, the Hexagon Data Centre is engineered to the Tier IV standard, the highest global benchmark for resilience, reliability, and performance.

A mega project, it aims to leverage advanced technologies to support Saudi Arabia's developmental sectors, as data has become the primary driver of modern developmental change.

It employs innovative solutions that leverage advanced technologies in energy efficiency and smart cooling, including direct liquid cooling and hybrid cooling systems, in order to achieve the lowest power usage effectiveness.

The center also integrates renewable energy as a sustainable power source, supporting its classification as one of the world’s largest green data centers built to LEED Gold standards.

"The groundbreaking project marks a historic step toward a data-driven and AI-empowered future for the kingdom, in line with Saudi Vision 2030," said a spokesman for the company.

"We are committed to delivering a facility that enhances operational efficiency and supports national digital ambitions," he stated.

Upon completion, it will play a pivotal role in strengthening Saudi Arabia’s digital infrastructure and accelerating its transformation in data, artificial intelligence, and next-generation government services, he added.

