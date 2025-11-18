RIYADH — Saudi Arabia is considering a proposal to impose financial penalties on anyone, who misuses properties belonging to the Saudi Ministry of Finance or other government agencies under its supervision, within the holy sites without authorization.

Violators would also be required to pay the property’s rent for the entire period of misuse, according to a report of the General Auditing Bureau.

The report indicates that all courts in the Kingdom have jurisdiction over disputes related to the application of the provisions of Resolution No. (62/M), which regulates the use of state properties and their revenues, thereby strengthening regulatory compliance and protecting public assets.

The report stated that a specialized committee has been formed to identify sites being used without valid contracts and to study their status on the ground within the holy sites and on government sites under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Finance.

The report noted that work is underway to complete the necessary legal procedures to address these cases. This initiative is part of the General Auditing Bureau's efforts to enhance the efficiency of managing state properties, protect its resources, and curb any irregular practices that could lead to revenue loss or the misuse of sensitive sites within the holy sites.

