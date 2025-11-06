DAMMAM — The Saudi Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has clarified the mechanism for granting financial rewards to those who contribute to uncovering violations of the Municipal Penalties Regulations.

The ministry noted that financial rewards will be disbursed to whistleblowers based on the severity of the violation, the difficulty in detecting it, and the efforts expended. The reward can reach up to 25 percent of the total value of the reported violation. These all will be within a precise governance system that guarantees transparency and prevents duplicate or redundant reports. The ministry emphasized that reports are subject to rigorous standards to ensure the accuracy of information regarding violations.

The new regulations are part of a comprehensive regulatory framework that empowers the municipal sector, enhances community oversight, and improves the urban landscape in the Kingdom's cities.

The ministry said that this initiative is an extension of its efforts to involve community members in monitoring municipal violations, particularly visual pollution, through the Certified Monitor initiative. This initiative is one of the innovative monitoring tools based on digital technologies, aiming to raise the quality of life and improve the urban environment.

The ministry said in a statement that the decision qualifies and trains community members to obtain the status of "Certified Monitor" by registering through the "Baladi" platform and completing an accredited training course according to specific criteria.

According to the ministry, the "Certified Monitor" program is an extension of the community oversight model it has adopted. This model aims to enhance community participation and instill a culture of compliance and shared responsibility in protecting the urban landscape and public safety from haphazard practices and municipal violations. The ministry indicated that the decision was made to empower the community to actively contribute to protecting the urban environment and to support the ministry's objectives of creating more organized and attractive cities and a more efficient and inclusive municipal sector.

It is noteworthy that the Cabinet approved granting incentive-based financial rewards to those who report violations of the Municipal Penalties Regulations, in accordance with a number of governing controls and standards.

This aims to enhance the efficiency of municipal work and solidify the principle of community partnership in oversight and improving the quality of services.

