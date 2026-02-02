RIYADH - The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) arrested 127 government employees over charges of corruption.

The arrests were made following 1,543 oversight visits carried out during the last month of January.

The authority initiated a number of criminal and administrative cases. It opened investigations into charges against 383 employees as part of its ongoing efforts to promote integrity and combat corruption in government entities.

Some of those arrested were released on bail. The employees belonged to several ministries, including the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, Ministry of Education, and Ministry of Health.

Nazaha has charged them with bribery and abuse of official positions.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).