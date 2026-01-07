Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing airline flyadeal has expanded its network from Madinah, with five new routes in 2026, according to a press release.

The expansion includes international flights to Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport and four domestic destinations: Abha, Al Hofuf, Jazan, and Tabuk.

Hence, the airline's weekly flights from Madinah hiked by 40% to 88, expanding the number of destinations served from three, including Dammam, Riyadh, and Cairo, to eight. They are expected to meet the growing demands.

Two aircraft are now permanently based at Madinah’s Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, joining flyadeal’s existing bases in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

Following these additions, Cairo flights will operate 11 times per week, Dammam flights will increase from 19 to 26 weekly, and Riyadh will maintain five daily flights.

The new domestic services connect strategic regions across Saudi Arabia, from the southwest coastal city of Jazan to Tabuk in the northwest, Al Hofuf in the Eastern Province, and Abha in the mountainous Aseer region.

Steven Greenway, the CEO of flyadeal, said: “We have steadily built capacity from Madinah, but this expansion of five new routes at the beginning of the year is a statement of intent from flyadeal to develop Madinah into one of our key operational bases.”

“Having aircraft positioned in Madinah gives us the flexibility to quickly upgrade with more frequencies or add routes to a schedule which will continue to be built up, giving our customers more choices and convenience of direct flights to travel within the Kingdom and beyond,” the CEO added.

From his side, Rogier van Enk, flyadeal Chief Commercial and Customer Officer, stated: “The additional routes aim to cater to both outbound travel for holidaymakers and business travellers living and working in and around Madinah, while also attracting inbound pilgrims.”

Flyadeal operates a 44-aircraft Airbus A320 fleet, with 60% based in Riyadh, 11 in Jeddah, five in Dammam, and now two in Madinah.

The airline intends to scale its fleet to over 100 aircraft by 2030 and expand its network to more than 100 destinations within five years.

It is worth noting that flyadeal began last year by launching five routes from its operational bases in Dammam, Riyadh, and Jeddah.

