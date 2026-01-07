Qatar's manufacturing sector achieved record results in 2025, contributing more than QR69.3bn to the national economy, with expectations to surpass QR70bn this year as the sector posts an annual growth rate of around 3.5%.

The growth is supported by the expansion of the LNG and petrochemical industries, as well as open policies adopted by concerned entities to diversify the national economy and transform towards smart and green manufacturing to overcome challenges such as high production costs and swings in international markets.

This year, manufacturing industry prospects are projected to grow by 4% due to investment activity in major industrial areas in Qatar, such as Mesaieed, Ras Laffan, and other major sites. The food, medicine, and textile industries are mainly driving these positive outcomes. The number of factories operating in Qatar rose from around 920 in 2023 to over 1,000 during 2025.

Similarly, the number of national products rose from around 1,720 in 2023 to over 1,815 locally produced products in early 2025. Such a constant increase in locally produced items shows clear expansion in manufacturing and factories, supported by government strategies that aim to empower and engage the private sector, in particular by promoting Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), whilst enhancing consumer trust in local products and improving their ability to compete in the market.

Sales of national products at local market outlets increased by almost 75% last year, with more high-quality products expected to hit the market this year.

In addition to food and beverage products, there are industries that process plastics, chemicals, rubber, basic metals, cement, and metallic minerals, as well as refined petroleum products.

The sector is expected to attract around QR2.75bn in annual investment, which will continue to create more jobs, with a focus on the skilled workforce, as the manufacturing sector in Qatar places great importance on innovation. It is also expected to adopt the latest technological advancements and improve workers' skills to maintain sustainable growth in the field.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has introduced various initiatives to encourage investment in manufacturing, offering businesses and SMEs various facilities to make the process hassle-free. The Ministry has introduced digital platforms to streamline necessary procedures, with multiple e-services that have significantly reduced the time required to issue an industrial licence and establish new projects.

One of the key initiatives is the "1,000 Opportunities" programme, an ongoing collaboration between MoCI and the Qatar Development Bank (QDB) that provides local investors with investment opportunities from major companies in Qatar.

The programme received over 1,300 applications by the end of 2024 and is integrated into the MoCI's Single Window digital platform. The main target of this programme is to support local SMEs by helping them develop their products and services, making them more competitive in the local market, which, in turn, would reduce dependence on imported products, enhancing self-sufficiency.

Qatar achieved 5th place globally on the business efficiency axis of the 2025 IMD World Competitiveness Report, a significant jump from 11th place in 2024. This clearly reflected the various effective labour reforms adopted by the country, making the local labour market more flexible and attractive for the workforce, and the government's serious efforts to stimulate and engage the private sector in productive projects.

