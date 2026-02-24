Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) has signed an agreement with a venture of Saudi-based Buhur Investment Company and Indian industrial group Jindal Saw to establish a key manufacturing plant for Helically Spiral Welded (HSAW) pipes in the kingdom.

Headquartered in New Delhi, Jindal Saw is a specialist in the manufacture of longitudinal submerged arc welding (LSAW), ductile iron pipe (DI) and HSAW pipes in addition to pellets and seamless pipes.

The new Jindal Saw & Buhur Altavison factory will come up on a 540,000 sq m area at Sudair Industrial City. It is set to play a key role in supporting critical sectors, including water, oil, and gas, by delivering high-quality pipe solutions to meet rising domestic demand.

Once operational, it will boast a production capacity of up to 350,000 MT carbon steel pipes, said a statement from Buhur.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to strengthening local content, advancing industrial localisation, and enhancing national manufacturing capabilities in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).