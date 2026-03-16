RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense announced that 31 drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Riyadh and Eastern regions since early Sunday morning.

The first announcement came when two drones were intercepted in the Riyadh and Eastern regions in the middle of the night.

About an hour later, two more drones were intercepted in the Eastern Province, followed by another drone intercepted in the same region an hour afterward.

Later in the morning, the ministry announced the interception of three additional drones over the Eastern Province, along with seven more drones intercepted across the Riyadh and Eastern regions.

The Ministry then reported that two additional drones were intercepted over the Eastern Province, and about an hour later ten drones were intercepted in the Riyadh and Eastern regions.

Toward the afternoon, four drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Riyadh region.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

