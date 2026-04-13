KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait has introduced new regulations governing access to government-provided rented housing, aiming to improve fairness and ensure support reaches eligible beneficiaries under clearer and more transparent criteria.

The Public Authority for Housing Welfare announced that Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdul Latif Al-Mishari issued Ministerial Decree No. 6 of 2026, which amends several provisions of the Housing Welfare Regulations.

The revised rules introduce stricter eligibility conditions for registering, obtaining, and maintaining applications for rented housing. The Authority said the changes are part of broader efforts to modernize housing regulations and ensure equitable distribution of state support.

Under the new amendments, applicants will not qualify if either spouse owns property sufficient to provide family housing or has previously received government housing assistance. The rules also exclude families that were previously evicted from state housing due to violations of regulations.

In addition, applicants or their spouses must not be receiving housing support or cash allowances from other entities. The regulations also require that applicants be permanent residents of Kuwait and not hold a valid commercial registration, with limited exceptions for small-scale and freelance activities.

The decree further sets a monthly income ceiling of 1,500 Kuwaiti dinars, with limited exceptions allowing up to 2,000 dinars in special cases involving health or educational obligations, subject to review.

The new rules also state that applicants whose requests are rejected under special consideration will not be eligible to reapply for one calendar year.

The Authority confirmed that the decree has come into force following its publication in the Official Gazette.

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