KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Finance affirmed the importance for chalet and land (rest area) license holders to strictly comply with the terms and conditions of the administrative permits issued to them, as part of its commitment to preserving state property and ensuring its proper use in accordance with approved legal and regulatory frameworks, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

The ministry explained that among the important regulations that must be observed is the absolute prohibition on renting out chalets or plots of land to third parties in any form, maintaining the boundaries of licensed sites without encroachment or violation, full compliance with the regulations governing usage, and timely payment of all financial obligations and outstanding dues.

Any breach of licensing conditions or failure to fulfill the prescribed obligations will result in legal and administrative measures, including termination of the license and immediate eviction of the site without the need for prior notice or warning.

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