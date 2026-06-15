Kuwait - Assistant Director of the Traffic Awareness Unit at the General Traffic Department (GTD) Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Bouhassan warned about the dangers of speeding, stressing that the number of such violations usually increases during weekends and that penalties include vehicle impoundment, imprisonment and deportation for expatriate offenders.

Bouhassan disclosed that GTD recorded 94 vehicles exceeding speed limits on the main roads and highways last Thursday.

Legal measures were taken against the drivers and their vehicles were impounded. He said the speed limits on highways range from 80 to 120 kilometers per hour, indicating that exceeding the posted limit by 30 kilometers per hour results in the issuance of a traffic citation and vehicle impoundment.

He added that motorists who reach speeds of 170 kilometers per hour are referred to the traffic police station after being issued a citation and their vehicles are impounded.

He disclosed that more stringent measures are imposed on those driving at speeds of 200 kilometers per hour or more, such as the issuance of a traffic citation, vehicle impoundment and imprisonment.

He pointed out that expatriates who commit such violations are subject to deportation procedures, in addition to traffic penalties, once the required legal procedures are completed. He urged motorists to comply with the specified speed limits to guarantee their safety and that of other road users, stressing that speeding remains one of the leading causes of serious traffic accidents.

On towing operations, he stressed the need for tow vehicle operators to abide by the traffic regulations like driving on the right lane, maintaining appropriate speeds, ensuring the safety of towing connections, equipment, spare chains and lights, and making sure there are no passengers during the towing process.

He said these measures help ensure that towing operations are conducted safely, without posing a risk to other road users.

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