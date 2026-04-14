KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait has introduced significant amendments to its nationality law through Decree-Law No. (52) of 2026, marking one of the most comprehensive updates to the legal framework governing citizenship in decades. The decree was published in the official gazette “Kuwait Alyoum” and revises key provisions of Amiri Decree No. 15 of 1959.

The reform aims to strengthen national identity, tighten controls over citizenship acquisition, and ensure that the state exercises its sovereign authority within clear legal boundaries.

Here is a detailed, point-by-point breakdown of the new law:

Key Definitions and Eligibility

Who is considered Kuwaiti by origin:

Citizenship by descent:

Naturalization Rules

Foreign spouse :

: Children of naturalized citizens:

Special Cases Involving Kuwaiti Mothers

A child of a Kuwaiti mother may be treated as Kuwaiti (temporarily until adulthood) if:

Loss and Withdrawal of Nationality

Marriage rules:

Voluntary foreign citizenship:

Mandatory Renunciation Rule

New Article (11 bis) requires:

Restoration of Nationality

Kuwaiti women who lost citizenship due to marriage to a foreigner may regain it:

Grounds for Withdrawing Citizenship

Citizenship may be withdrawn (especially for naturalized individuals) in cases such as:

Fraud, forgery, or false information.

Criminal convictions involving dishonesty or threats to state security.

Dismissal from government roles due to integrity issues.

Threats to national interest or links to foreign political entities.

Manipulating nationality records or falsely adding dependents.

Revocation of Citizenship

Nationality may be revoked if a person:

Joins a foreign military without permission.

Works for a hostile foreign state.

Joins organizations undermining Kuwait’s system.

Commits acts affecting loyalty to the country.

Use of Scientific Verification

Authorities may use:

These tools apply to nationality verification, withdrawal, or disputes.

Penalties for False Information

Providing false nationality data can lead to:

Sovereignty and Legal Authority

All nationality decisions are classified as acts of sovereignty:

The Public Prosecution is responsible for handling nationality-related crimes.

Administrative and Legal Changes

Several older legal articles have been:

Terminology changes:

Previous amendment laws from 1994 and 1995 have been отменed.

Implementation

It comes into force immediately upon publication in the official gazette.

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