Beijing: The Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) discussed investment opportunities and prospects for cooperation with GLP and Hidden Hill Capital in China, as part of its ongoing roadshow in the Republic of China.

QFZ Chief Executive Officer, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani met with Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GLP, Ming Z. Mei to discuss opportunities for collaboration across the logistics, digital infrastructure, and renewable energy sectors, said QFZ in a press statement yesterday.

The discussions explored areas of mutual interest and highlighted the potential for deeper cooperation in support of innovation, industrial development, and sustainable economic growth, the statement added.

According to QFZ’s statement, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani also met with officials from Hidden Hill Capital, GLP’s private equity arm, to explore potential investment opportunities across its portfolio companies and assess avenues for future collaboration.

The meetings form part of QFZ’s broader engagement programme in China, which aims to strengthen economic ties between Qatar and China while showcasing the opportunities available to international investors through Qatar’s free zones.

During the roadshow, QFZ is meeting with existing and prospective investors to promote Qatar as a strategic gateway for regional and global growth. China remains one of Qatar’s most important strategic economic partners, and QFZ continues to build on strong momentum across sectors including logistics, advanced manufacturing, technology, and life sciences.

The roadshow underscores QFZ’s commitment to attracting high-value investments and supporting companies seeking to expand their regional and international footprint from Qatar.

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