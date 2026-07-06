The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has signed an agreement with Minor Hotels under which the international hospitality operator will manage the Sharjah Collection, a portfolio of seven nature- and heritage-based retreats across the emirate.

The agreement forms part of Shurooq's strategy to expand Sharjah's tourism sector through partnerships aimed at attracting more visitors and supporting sustainable tourism development.

The partnership will see Minor Hotels oversee the management and operations of the Sharjah Collection, while Shurooq continues to focus on developing tourism destinations across the emirate.

The Sharjah Collection comprises seven properties across the emirate's desert, coastal, mountain and heritage locations: Al Badayer Retreat, Al Faya Retreat, Kingfisher Retreat, Moon Retreat, Najd Al Meqsar, Al Rayaheen Retreat and Nomad. Together, they offer more than 150 accommodation units.

An international hotel owner, operator, and investor headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, the Minor Hotels currently operates more than 640 hotels and resorts in 66 countries under brands including Anantara, Tivoli, Avani and NH Collection.

The agreement was signed at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah by Shurooq CEO Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer and Minor Hotels Middle East and Africa COO Amir Golbarg in the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the Cairperson of Shurooq and William Heinecke, the Founder and Chairman of Minor International.

Sheikha Bodour said the partnership would expand the Sharjah Collection's international reach while preserving its cultural identity and sustainability principles.

"Sharjah Collection was created from our belief that hospitality can be a powerful expression of place," she said. "Our partnership with Minor Hotels marks an important step in expanding the collection's international reach while preserving the authenticity and values that define it," she added.

Al Qaseer said the agreement would strengthen its operations and global market position. "The Sharjah Collection has reached a stage where its next phase depends on strengthening its operational model, expanding its commercial reach and ensuring a consistent guest experience across all destinations," he stated.

"This partnership marks an important step in strengthening the collection's performance, competitiveness and international positioning," he added.

Golbarg said Minor Hotels would apply its operational expertise while maintaining the collection's local identity.

"Sharjah Collection has a clear identity and a deep connection to the location. Our role is to build on that foundation through operational excellence, international distribution and guest experience expertise," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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