Saudi Arabia has taken another step towards establishing itself as a global sporting destination after the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop an international cricket stadium in Jeddah.

The agreement, which supports the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, aims to create a world-class cricket venue while laying the foundation for the growth of the sport across the Kingdom through talent development, international events and sports tourism.

The MoU was welcomed by Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, during a meeting with Pakistan's Interior Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Mohammed, Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation. The meeting was also attended by the governors of Jeddah and Taif and members of the Pakistani delegation.

Prince Saud described the agreement as an important step in advancing cricket in Saudi Arabia in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives.

International-standard venue

Under the agreement, the two cricket boards will collaborate on developing an international-standard cricket stadium in Jeddah, strengthening Saudi Arabia's capacity to host major international cricket tournaments and other sporting events.

Beyond the stadium itself, the partnership focuses on building a sustainable cricket ecosystem in Saudi Arabia through the development of players, coaches and match officials.

The collaboration also envisages technical programmes, competitive tournaments and the exchange of expertise between the two cricket boards to accelerate the sport's development in the Kingdom.

The initiative is also expected to generate new investment opportunities and strengthen sports tourism by attracting international teams, competitions and cricket fans to Saudi Arabia.

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