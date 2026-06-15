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Credit ratings agency S&P Global on Friday affirmed Iraq's sovereign credit ratings at 'B-/B' and removed the long-term ratings from CreditWatch negative.
The agency assigned a negative outlook, citing risks from the Middle East conflict over the next six to 12 months, including more persistent disruptions to export trade routes via the Strait of Hormuz and possible infrastructure damage.
Iraq's economy remains heavily dependent on the oil sector, leaving it highly exposed to reduced crude export volumes through the strategic waterway.
S&P forecast full-year oil output to average 2.9 million barrels per day in 2026, down about 28% from the pre-war average of 4.0 million bpd recorded in 2025, citing current production levels and a fragile rebound expected in the second half.
With oil-related flows accounting for more than 90% of budget revenue and goods exports, S&P said Iraq's fiscal and balance-of-payment positions are likely to remain under pressure through 2026, and forecast that GDP will contract 15% in real terms this year.
Higher average oil prices through 2026 should provide some support to fiscal and external receipts, assuming oil exports gradually recover in the second half, which S&P said remains its baseline scenario.
S&P had placed Iraq's 'B-' long-term sovereign rating on CreditWatch negative in March, citing downgrade risks following a sharp drop in oil output linked to the escalating regional conflict.
(Reporting by Aatrayee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)