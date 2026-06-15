Shares of SpaceX rose more than 5.6% before the bell on Monday, ​set to ⁠extend gains after a blockbuster debut last week that ‌pushed its valuation past $2 trillion and into the ranks of Wall ​Street's most valuable companies.

CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday that the ​rockets-to-AI company could ​bring in $1 trillion in revenue by 2030.

SpaceX reported $18.7 billion in revenue in 2025.

Shares jumped 19% ⁠in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, making SpaceX the sixth-largest U.S. company by market value and Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire.

Retail investors - who received about 20% of the ​IPO allocation - ‌lapped up $117.6 million ⁠worth of ⁠SpaceX shares on Friday alone to make it the most purchased ​stock in the session and surpass the ‌previous record IPO set by ⁠Coinbase in April 2021, according to Vanda Research data.

Analysts and portfolio managers said investors should brace for volatility, particularly early in SpaceX's life as a public company, due to its small relative float and high valuation.

The rally could continue as SpaceX is set to for fast-track inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 will soon ‌make it a major holding for passive funds and ⁠ETFs that track the index, ​creating a fresh source of demand for its shares.

Other index providers FTSE Russell and MSCI are also set to add ​the stock ‌to their indexes effective June 26 ⁠and June 29, respectively.

(Reporting by ​Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)