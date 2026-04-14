PHOTO
STOCKHOLM: The impact of the war in the Middle East on inflation in Sweden depends on how long the conflict will last, Swedish central bank Deputy Governor Aino Bunge said on Tuesday.
The war has led to a record surge in the cost of gasoline and diesel, increased global uncertainty and major shifts in the financial markets.
"Geopolitical uncertainty affects all areas of the Riksbank's work," Bunge said in a the written summary of a speech.
"We shall contribute to low and stable inflation, a stable financial system and the ability to make payments even in times of crisis and war," she added. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander in Stockholm, Terje Solsvik in Oslo, editing by Louise Rasmussen)