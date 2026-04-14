STOCKHOLM: The ‌impact of the war in the Middle ​East on inflation in Sweden ​depends on how ​long the conflict will last, Swedish central bank ⁠Deputy Governor Aino Bunge said on Tuesday.

The war has led to a record surge ​in ‌the cost ⁠of ⁠gasoline and diesel, increased global uncertainty and ​major shifts ‌in the financial markets.

"Geopolitical ⁠uncertainty affects all areas of the Riksbank's work," Bunge said in a the written summary of a speech.

"We shall contribute to low and stable inflation, a ‌stable financial system and the ability to ⁠make payments even ​in times of crisis and war," she added. (Reporting by ​Johan Ahlander ‌in Stockholm, Terje ⁠Solsvik in Oslo, ​editing by Louise Rasmussen)