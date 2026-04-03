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ANKARA - Turkish consumer price inflation dipped to 1.94% month-on-month in March, while the annual figure fell to 30.87%, both figures below forecasts, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.
The data showed transport and food prices were the biggest monthly drivers of inflation in March, in addition to existing price pressure and market turmoil due to the Iran war. In a Reuters poll, monthly inflation was forecast to be 2.32%, with the annual rate seen at 31.4%, driven by a rise in fuel prices and weather-related pressures on food inflation.
Turkey's central bank raised its year-end inflation forecast range by two percentage points to 15–21%, while keeping its interim 16% target unchanged in February, despite market doubts over whether the disinflation trend seen through much of 2025 remains on track.
In February, consumer prices rose 2.96% month-on-month and 31.53% year-on-year.
Central Bank Governor Faith Karahan was cited by the state-owned Anadolu Agency as saying that the bank would maintain the needed tight policy to continue disinflation, which had started slowing even before the war began more than a month ago.
The bank has halted its easing cycle with the main rate at 37%, lifted its overnight rate by about 300 basis points to near 40%, and undertaken heavy sales and swaps of forex and gold reserves to support the lira currency.
Data showed on Thursday that the bank's gold reserves fell by more than 118 tonnes in the last two weeks. Karahan defended the moves as a "natural choice" amid such market turmoil.
The data also showed the domestic producer index rose 2.30% month-on-month in March for an annual increase of 28.08%.
(Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)