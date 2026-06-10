Arab Finance: Egypt's annual inflation rate declined to 13% in May 2026, down from approximately 13.4% in April, according to data released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The agency attributed the annual increase primarily to rising food and beverage prices, which rose 7.5%. Grains and bread prices increased by 2.6%, while meat and poultry rose by 3.8%, fish and seafood by 5%, oils and fats by 4.8%, and vegetables by 46.4%.

Beyond food products, several service and consumer categories also recorded price increases during the month. Prices of the telecommunication segment rose by 10.5%, while housing, water, electricity, gas, and fuel prices increased by 30.8%.

Additionally, the ready-made garment and footwear segment recorded a climb of 13.1% in prices, and furniture, home appliances, and maintenance registered a 12.3% increase.

Meanwhile, the monthly consumer price index (CPI) reached 292 points in May 2026, with the monthly inflation recording a 1.4% growth compared to April.