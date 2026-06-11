Arab Finance: Egypt’s annual core consumer price index (CPI) inflation remained unchanged at 13.8% in May 2026, compared to last April, according to data released by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The monthly core CPI inflation recorded 1.6% in May, up from 1.1% in April 2026, and the same as in May 2025.

The CBE also said that the monthly urban headline CPI inflation, as reported by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), stood at 1.6% in May 2026, compared to 1.9% in May 2025 and 1.1% in April 2026.

Meanwhile, the annual urban headline inflation eased slightly to 14.6% in May, as compared to 14.9% in April 2026.

On June 10th, the CAPMAS announced that Egypt's annual headline inflation rate recorded 13% in May 2026, down from 13.4% in April.