RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose by 0.3% to reach 1.8% in March 2026 compared to February.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) increased by 3.3% in March compared to the same month last year, while posting a marginal monthly rise of 0.2% from February.

Consumer spending on goods and services recorded a significant annual increase of 22.8%, driven by higher spending on personal care items, food and beverages, housing services including water and electricity, as well as information, communication, and education.

Meanwhile, some sectors saw declines, with an overall annual decrease of 0.6%, including a 0.1% drop in clothing and footwear and a 0.5% decrease in furniture and household equipment.

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