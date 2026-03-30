JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense and Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense signed an arrangement related to defense procurement in Jeddah.

The agreement was signed by Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Dr. Khaled Al-Biyari on behalf of Saudi Arabia, and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lt. Gen. Andriy Hnatov on behalf of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the arrangement marks an important step in defense cooperation between the two countries.

He said the document lays the foundation for future contracts, technological cooperation, and investment, and strengthens Ukraine’s role in international security.

Zelensky added that Ukraine is ready to share its expertise and systems with Saudi Arabia and work together to enhance protection and security capabilities.

He noted that Ukraine continues to face ballistic missile and drone attacks, similar to those seen in the Middle East and Gulf region, and said cooperation between the two countries can be mutually beneficial.

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