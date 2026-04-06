RIYADH — Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile on Sunday, while no attacks were recorded on Saturday for the first time since March 3.

Ministry of Defense spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said the cruise missile was intercepted during the past hours, confirming continued readiness of air defense systems.

Since March 3, the Kingdom has detected approximately 799 drones, 86 ballistic missiles, and nine cruise missiles, reflecting the scale of aerial threats.

The figures, based on official Ministry of Defense updates, show a sustained pattern of near-daily attacks, with drones accounting for the majority of launches.

While overall attack levels have declined, mid-March saw notable spikes, with drone activity reaching its peak during that period.

According to official data, the highest number of drones recorded in a single day was 62 on March 21.

Ballistic missile activity peaked at 12 missiles on March 18, while cruise missiles reached a high of three in a single day on March 5.

Several locations were repeatedly targeted, including Riyadh, Al-Kharj, the Eastern Province, Prince Sultan Air Base, and the Empty Quarter.

Despite the frequency of attacks, Saudi air defenses have consistently intercepted and destroyed incoming threats before reaching their intended targets.

Falling debris from interceptions caused limited damage in some cases, mostly in uninhabited or lightly populated areas, with no significant injuries reported.

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