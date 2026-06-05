Jayasom, the global integrative wellness hospitality brand, is set to open its inaugural flagship property at Amaala on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast in the coming months.

Drawing its name from ‘Jay’ (heart) and ‘Asom’ (place), Jayasom is quite literally “a place for the heart” - a sanctuary designed to nurture wellbeing through meaningful connection and deeply personalised experiences.

Situated at the pristine Triple Bay and spanning over 7,000 sqm, Jayasom seamlessly embraces an “East meets West” wellness philosophy, thoughtfully integrating traditional healing practices with contemporary wellbeing approaches in a setting designed for restoration, reflection, and renewal.

Rooted in compassion and care, the experience is intentionally immersive and calming, bringing together mindful movement, conscious cuisine, therapeutic treatments, mindfulness practices, and holistic wellbeing experiences that encourage long-term lifestyle transformation, creating a space for guests to pause, reconnect with themselves, restore balance, and reclaim a sense of inner wellbeing, said the wellness hospitality brand in a statement.

Two distinct yet complementary environments have been thoughtfully designed to cater to both adults and families, balancing moments of quiet personal retreat with opportunities for intergenerational connection and shared wellbeing experiences.

Every stay is shaped around individual needs and intentions, guided by an exceptional team of wellness specialists, holistic practitioners, and movement experts who prioritise support and encouragement over prescription, it stated.

Curated suite of retreat experiences

Jayasom will launch with a curated suite of retreat experiences, each centred around a distinct intention. As a Family brings multi-generational wellness into one shared journey; As a Pair offers couples a dedicated space to reconnect and restore together.

As a woman is a deeply considered female wellness retreat addressing hormonal balance, vitality, and self-renewal, while As a Leader is designed for those seeking to sharpen performance, resilience, and mental clarity.

As a feather invites guests into a journey of detox and lightness, releasing what no longer serves; In a Flow places movement and physical vitality at the centre of the experience.

For those new to Jayasom, A Taste of Jayasom offers an introductory retreat - an invitation to step in, feel the difference, and begin.

As Jayasom’s flagship, Amaala represents the future of purposeful luxury - where depth replaces excess, clarity replaces noise, and wellbeing becomes a way of living, not an escape.

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