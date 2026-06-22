Saudi Arabia’s Aseer region is targeting more than three million visitors during the 2026 tourism season as it accelerates investments in hospitality, expands accommodation capacity and rolls out more than 100 events and tourism experiences, reinforcing its status as one of the Kingdom’s fastest-growing destinations.

According to Ministry of Tourism data, Aseer currently offers more than 14,000 tourism accommodation units, including hotels, resorts and licensed rural tourism facilities that provide unique stays amid the region’s mountainous landscapes, clouds and mist.

The sector has benefited from growing investments aimed at enhancing visitor experiences and supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The region is also expanding its hospitality infrastructure through major tourism developments that are expected to add more than 5,000 new accommodation units in the coming years.

These projects form part of Aseer’s broader development strategy to meet rising demand and strengthen its appeal to domestic and international travellers.

The Aseer Region Development Authority is working with private-sector partners and companies affiliated with the Public Investment Fund to further increase accommodation capacity and support sustainable growth in the tourism sector.

As part of preparations for the 2026 season, the region plans to host more than 100 events and experiences highlighting its natural, cultural and heritage attractions.

Key sites and activities include Abu Sarah Palaces, Al-Yanfa Village and the Sawt Abha Festival.

The redeveloped Tuesday Market is also set to reopen, while Talal Maddah Theatre will resume hosting cultural and artistic events, adding to the region’s diverse tourism offerings and enhancing its position as a leading destination in Saudi Arabia.

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