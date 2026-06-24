Saudi-based Blacksand has announced a landmark agreement with Marriott International to develop 10 hotels in the kingdom over the next four years.

The multi-brand deal establishes a long-term collaboration between both companies to deliver projects aligned with the country’s evolving tourism and urban development ambitions.

Announcing this at the Future Hospitality Summit Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, the duo said the projects, which will comprise more than 1,300 rooms, will be developed under a range of Marriott brands spanning the luxury, premium, select-service and extended-stay segments, including St. Regis, Marriott Hotels, Autograph Collection, Moxy Hotels, Courtyard by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott and Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy.

These hotels are planned across multiple cities in the kingdom, with the first property expected to open in capital Riyadh, they stated.

Omar Alabdullatif, Chief Executive Officer of Blacksand, said the agreement marks a defining milestone for the company and reflects the scale of its ambition.

"Our collaboration with Marriott International brings globally recognised brands together and a shared commitment to creating exceptional hospitality offerings in the Kingdom. An agreement of this calibre is one that supports the shaping of the future of an already ambitious nation, and we are proud to be there setting the benchmark for quality, experience, and long-term value," he stated.

Blacksand said the agreement marks a long-term collaboration between the two companies as Saudi Arabia accelerates investments in tourism and hospitality as part of its economic diversification plans.

The projects are currently in the design and early construction phases, with phased openings scheduled through 2030.

Upon completion, the developments are expected to create more than 6,000 full-time jobs, with at least 60% of positions earmarked for Saudi nationals, it added.

Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International, said this landmark deal with Blacksand reflects the group’s continued focus on diversifying its portfolio across Saudi Arabia to deliver meaningful hospitality experiences in line with the country's tourism priorities.

"From immersive resort escapes and design-led stays to vibrant social hubs and extended-stay living, we look forward to introducing a range of experiences tailored to meet the evolving needs of travellers visiting the Kingdom," he added.

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