RIYADH — Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed 11 ballistic missiles early Tuesday over the Eastern Province, the Ministry of Defense said.

Spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said four missiles were initially intercepted, before an additional seven ballistic missiles were later destroyed after being launched toward the same region.

He noted that debris from the intercepted missiles fell near of energy facilities, adding that authorities are currently assessing any potential damage.

The Saudi Civil Defense issued two early-morning alerts in the Eastern Province through the National Platform for Emergency Warning, cautioning residents of potential danger before later announcing that the threat had passed.

Authorities urged the public to follow official instructions, avoid gatherings at incident sites, refrain from filming, and stay clear of hazardous areas.

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