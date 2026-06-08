RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has launched a new program to protect whistleblowers, witnesses, experts and victims, introducing a range of security measures aimed at safeguarding individuals involved in criminal and corruption-related cases.

The program, established under the Law on the Protection of Whistleblowers, Witnesses, Experts and Victims, operates under the supervision of the Public Prosecutor and is managed by a committee that includes representatives from the Public Prosecution, Ministry of Interior, Presidency of State Security and the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha).

Under implementing regulations published in the official gazette Umm Al-Qura, courts may hear witness testimony and expert opinions away from defendants and their lawyers in cases where individuals pose a potential threat to witnesses or where the case involves organized criminal groups whose members have not all been apprehended.

The regulations also allow witness identities to be withheld from court rulings in such circumstances.

The program is responsible for receiving and reviewing protection requests, assessing threats, recommending protection measures and coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure the safety and wellbeing of protected individuals. It may also provide support to courts and cooperate with foreign authorities on protection requests.

Protection measures can include relocation, security escorts, temporary identity documents, alternative addresses, surveillance and monitoring devices, and, with written consent, monitoring of a protected person's communications through security authorities.

Requests for protection may be submitted by whistleblowers, witnesses, experts, victims or their legal representatives through regulatory bodies, law enforcement agencies, investigative authorities or courts. Applications can also be submitted directly to the program administration.

Authorities will assess factors such as the seriousness of the threat, the importance of the information provided, the individual's health and social circumstances, and whether family members or close associates may also be at risk.

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