ISTANBUL - Turkey's car and light commercial vehicle market climbed ‍to an ‍all-time high in 2025, with nearly one ​in six cars sold being fully electric, industry data ⁠showed on Wednesday.

Despite high taxes and tight financing ⁠conditions, sales rose 10.5% ‌to 1.37 million units last year, according to the Automotive Distributors and Mobility ⁠Association (ODMD). December alone saw a 12.6% increase to 191,620 units, according to the data.

ODMD Chairman Haydar Bozkurt said demand was mainly driven by ⁠Turkey's large population, growing ​mobility needs and an aging vehicle fleet.

Bozkurt said the industry expects ‍2026 sales to be at a similar level when ​compared to last year but sees potential for volumes to reach 1.5 million units or more in the future.

Fully electric car sales jumped 90% to about 190,000 units, taking a 17% share of the passenger car market, while hybrid sales rose 63% to around 295,000 units, accounting for ⁠27% of the market.

Overall passenger car ‌sales increased 10.6% to 1.1 million units, while light commercial vehicle sales rose 10% ‌to 283,904 units, ⁠both hitting record highs.

