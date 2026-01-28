Arab Finance: Consumer finance platform valU has signed a partnership with Volta, an electric mobility brand, to offer financing solutions for Volta’s locally manufactured neighborhood electric vehicles in Egypt, as per an emailed press release.

The partnership allows residents of gated communities and property owners to access Volta’s neighborhood electric vehicles through valU’s financing plans, supporting the use of electric mobility options designed for short-distance travel within residential developments.

Under the agreement, customers can access valU’s financing options, including a 12-month zero-interest plan and repayment tenors of up to 60 months, making the vehicles available through installment-based payment plans.

Priced at EGP 550,000, Volta is an Egyptian-engineered vehicle positioned between traditional golf carts and passenger vehicles.

Designed for use on paved roads, the vehicle is manufactured in Egypt and intended for community and urban mobility.

Compared to conventional golf carts, Volta includes additional safety and functional features aimed at daily use within residential areas.

The vehicle has a cabin that is 25% wider than standard golf carts and includes an 82-liter lockable trunk, electric power steering, hydraulic power brakes, 15-inch automotive rims, and a 10.1-inch integrated touchscreen with Apple CarPlay support.

Reservations are scheduled to open on February 6th, 2026, with deliveries expected within six to eight weeks.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).