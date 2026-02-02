Arab Finance: ALEXBANK, part of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group within the International Banks Division, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Blu EV, an electric mobility solutions provider and an affiliate of Orascom Investment Holding (OIH), to support access to electric motorbikes and sustainable mobility in Egypt, as per an emailed press release.

The partnership focuses on financing electric motorbikes to support employment opportunities and contribute to the green economy, particularly for individuals working in microfinance-related activities.

As part of the agreement, ALEXBANK will provide a financing solution that enables eligible clients to purchase Blu EV electric bikes through the company and its authorized distributors.

The offering includes repayment plans of up to 36 months, a 0% down payment, competitive interest rates, and loan approvals within 48 hours.

The initiative targets segments such as delivery service riders and small business owners, supporting access to transportation, reducing operating costs, and facilitating income-generating activities.

The collaboration also supports efforts to reduce carbon emissions by encouraging the use of electric vehicles as an alternative mode of transportation.